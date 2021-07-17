Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 55.3%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $$155.00 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $171.90.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
