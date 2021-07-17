Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 55.3%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $$155.00 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $171.90.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

