Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 54.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 502,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65,617 shares during the period.

BUG stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

