Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Drops By 55.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,700 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 6,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,212. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.