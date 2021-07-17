Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 50.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOSSY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

