Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Grows By 45.3%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,787,100 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 324.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRNNF. Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HRNNF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.60. 2,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

