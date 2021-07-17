Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Declines By 80.3%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35. IBI Group has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

