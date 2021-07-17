Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Declines By 51.6%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
IPOAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.
About Industrias Peñoles
