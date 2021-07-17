Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Declines By 51.6%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IPOAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

