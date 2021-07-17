Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 55.8%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

