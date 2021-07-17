Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Declines By 50.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

ISDX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.37. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

