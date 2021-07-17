Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Drops By 54.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

IFGL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,150. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71.

