Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Rises By 58.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.72.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.