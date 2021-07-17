Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Drops By 54.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,293. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

