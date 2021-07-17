Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Decreases By 53.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 24,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,275 shares of company stock worth $1,755,193. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 3,912,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

