Short Interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Declines By 50.8%

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH remained flat at $$8.52 during midday trading on Friday. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Lixiang Education has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

