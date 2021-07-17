Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Rises By 67.3%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LYG opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

