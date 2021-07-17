Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Drops By 23.6%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

