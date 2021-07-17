Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declines By 56.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 629,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 329,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

