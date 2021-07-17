Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Expands By 56.5%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

