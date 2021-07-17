Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 23.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MSADY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.54. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

