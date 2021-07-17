Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 23.6%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $245.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.