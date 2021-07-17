Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Drops By 53.3%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,547. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $527.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

