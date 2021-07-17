Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Drops By 23.1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

NOPMF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

