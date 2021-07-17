Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Declines By 52.8%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 479,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,483. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

