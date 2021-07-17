Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Decreases By 52.7%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novation Companies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 412,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99. Novation Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

