Short Interest in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Drops By 55.4%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PAYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 158,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

