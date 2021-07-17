Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 80.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pershing Square stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,494. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56.
About Pershing Square
