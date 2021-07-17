Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 80.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,494. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.