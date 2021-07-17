Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 52.6%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BKBEF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.