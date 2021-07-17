Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Drops By 53.5%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,737 shares of company stock valued at $671,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 216,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09. Professional has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.