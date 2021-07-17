Short Interest in RH (NYSE:RH) Declines By 23.3%

RH (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Get RH alerts:

RH traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.64. 347,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,026. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.25.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.