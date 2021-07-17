Short Interest in RH (NYSE:RH) Declines By 23.3%

RH (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.
RH traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.64. 347,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,026. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.