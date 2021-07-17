Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Declines By 50.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Royal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

