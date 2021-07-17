Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Declines By 50.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RYFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Royal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.
Royal Financial Company Profile
