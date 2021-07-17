Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Decreases By 53.1%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 84,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,729. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

