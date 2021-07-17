Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Expands By 44.6%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.