Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Rises By 47.4%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other news, CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Also, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 1,101,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,374. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

