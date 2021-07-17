Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rises By 57.0%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

