Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Rises By 56.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFTF opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.