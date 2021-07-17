Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 186.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.20 on Friday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

