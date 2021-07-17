Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 56.1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPMTF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

