Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Rises By 56.1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
