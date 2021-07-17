Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Grows By 57.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SZLMY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

