Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Drops By 24.0%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 732,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 255,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $962.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

