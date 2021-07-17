Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Rises By 46.8%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GDL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 11,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,922. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

