Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Decreases By 51.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IFN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
