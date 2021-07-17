Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Decreases By 51.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The India Fund by 121.8% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

