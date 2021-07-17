Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Drops By 54.7%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USEI traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,999,391. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Get U.S. Energy Initiatives alerts:

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.