Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Drops By 54.7%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS USEI traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,999,391. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile
