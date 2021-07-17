Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Decreases By 22.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.18. 66,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.