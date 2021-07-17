Short Interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Grows By 51.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.