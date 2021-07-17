Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 54.7%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,449,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231,539. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

