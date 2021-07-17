Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 54.7%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,449,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231,539. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.
About ViaDerma
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.