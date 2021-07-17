Short Interest in Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Declines By 50.0%

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIEWF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755. Viewtran Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

