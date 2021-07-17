Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 55.0%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VOC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.04. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

