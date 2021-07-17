Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Drops By 79.0%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 41,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,414. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 56,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

