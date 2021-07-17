Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Drops By 57.8%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

