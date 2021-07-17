Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Increases By 44.6%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

WRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.